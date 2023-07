\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA Defence Chief Sergey Shoigu Lays Flowers at Liberation Monument in #Pyongyang



The monument in North Korea was put up on Aug 15, 1946, as a token of gratitude from the Korean people to the Soviet soldiers who died during the liberation of Korea in 1945. pic.twitter.com/RQn4m9Wa9O