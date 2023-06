Sergei Shoigu visited Omsktransmash for an inspection. The video shows a new batch of T-80BVM obr 2022 tanks, including one with a Nakidka coat and a roof screen, and BTR-70, 2S4, 2S5, D-30, 2B9, and other equipment in storage.https://t.co/WNaNYuXZr4https://t.co/XbrokvtSnf pic.twitter.com/2bhCxgFy9g