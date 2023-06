\uD83D\uDC40⚡️

RU voenkor Kotenok: Major General Горячев Сергей Владимирович (Goryachev Sergey Vladimirovich), Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, was killed in Ukraine.

