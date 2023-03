Turns out all the stereotypes about Finnish soldiers in battle are true.



This video shows Finnish volunteer Jaeger-soldiers in battle against the Russian Army in Ukraine.



- “A sniper just shot me in my chest-plate!”



- “OK, cool…”



\uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 pic.twitter.com/eXBLz2lO4O