9 years ago, Russian aggression began in Crimea. By returning Crimea, we will restore peace.



This is our land. Our people. Our history. We will return the Ukrainian flag to every corner of Ukraine.



Qırım serbest olacaq!



\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 pic.twitter.com/jdInUhcutm