#Russia / #Ukraine \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6: #Russian Forces released a video of their attack on #Ukrainian Troops in Novoselovskoye in #Luhansk.



The attack was apparently conducted with 220mm TOS-1A 'Solntsepyok' MRL with M0.1.01.04M thermobaric rockets. pic.twitter.com/vFrFkrj0wg