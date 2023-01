\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFABLACK SEA FLEET - NOVOROSSIYSK\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA

Sentinel 2 pass from the morning of Jan 13, 2023. Compared with yesterday's high res\uD83D\uDCF8, the Ivan Gren Class (Pyotr Morgunov) appears to have departed and the submarine pen looks empty. 3 Ropucha and 1 PR 22160 are still in port. pic.twitter.com/r5yneZaGVC