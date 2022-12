#Russia: in Tver, someone "decorated" the city's Christmas tree with garland featuring "enemies of Russia" - Biden, Zelensky, Macron and Pugacheva with their genitals drawn on. The vulgar "decoration" was removed after complaints from residents.



