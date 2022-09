North Kherson Front (September 4)



Ukrainian Forces have liberated the village of Vysokopillya in Kherson\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6



The village has been controlled by Russia for more than 5 months



North Kherson Oblast is not densely populated and Vysokopillya is one of the largest villages in the area pic.twitter.com/uC3CgdckZ6