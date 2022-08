There is only one way to end this war:

- Military defeat of \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA

- Territories returning to \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6

- Tribunal for the criminals

- The beginning of RF’s transformation

The will to win is needed just as much as weapons. "Compromises" will have catastrophic consequences for humanity.