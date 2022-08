Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 7 August 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/Q9m6pBivU7



\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 #StandWithUkraine \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 pic.twitter.com/CSsurnK3iR