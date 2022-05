Honoured to be in Kyiv today with @ZelenskyyUa. The people of #Ukraine are paying a huge price for freedom. We stand by you & your nation, Mr President! \uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDF0\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 pic.twitter.com/0YXn0Tq6li