\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 The defenders of #Mariupol continue to attack the enemy from the positions they had previously captured on the territory of the #Azovstal plant.



And this is despite the constant use by the enemy of aviation, naval and cannon artillery, tanks and other weapons. pic.twitter.com/VFYWHjx500