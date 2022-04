Today in #Lviv, in the west of #Ukraine, Angelina Jolie was spotted in one of the cafes. She came to Ukraine as a @UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador to help Ukrainians affected by #russia's war against Ukraine.

Thank you. Ukrainians really appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/zEkHb7FMRp

Angelina Jolie popped into Lviv today and spent some time at the railway station meeting displaced people. pic.twitter.com/734EKQrijG — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) April 30, 2022