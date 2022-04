Ukrainian forces destroyed "more than 30 pieces of Russian equipment" in Izyum area, Kharkiv Oblast - \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6National Guard



NG says it revealed a \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFAcommand point with a lot of equipment, passed the coordinates to the Army, whose artillery finished the job. https://t.co/U9qyIGXtCS pic.twitter.com/RfwIm0431k