Russians heavily shelled the center of Kharkiv. At least 5 people were killed.



The city center was shelled at about 13:30 and 14:00. As of 15:00, there are also 13 wounded,–Kharkiv Health Depart.told Suspilne https://t.co/gzAhmb2c1R pic.twitter.com/UdqhmQ0etS