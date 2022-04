Activists colored the water in lake red next to the Russian Embassy in Vilnius,\uD83C\uDDF1\uD83C\uDDF9Lithuania



It symbolizes blood of Ukrainians killed and tortured by Russian invaders. The paint is not harmful to animals or plants,it was agreed with nature conservation org https://t.co/GnUbXiKLU9 pic.twitter.com/NyZvgSQXKu