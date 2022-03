#UKRAINE DID THIS when it attacked a #Russia|n military column (which is still smoldering in the street). All evidence points to #Ukraine attacking civilian area of #Borodyanka by mistake#Ukraine #Russia #UkraineRussianWar #UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineUnderAttaсk #RussiaUkraineWar https://t.co/ku9suKPTmI