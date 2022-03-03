Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, fostul președinte al Iranului, a postat mai multe mesaje pe Twitter în care îl îndeamnă pe Putin să renunțe la ”războiul satanic” și lauda eroismul ucrainenilor.
”Domnule putin, opriți războiul satanic. Altfel, nu vei avea nicio realizare decât remuşcări”, a scris Ahmadinejad.
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad a avut un mesaj și pentru președintele ucrainean Zelenski.
„Rezistența voastră onorabilă și aproape de neegalat a dezvăluit comploturile satanice ale dușmanilor omenirii. Aveți încredere că marea națiune a Iranului vă stă alături, în timp ce admirăm această rezistență eroică”, a scris Ahmadinejad.
Acesta atrage atenția Ucrainei că nu va fi primită în NATO și că totul este o luptă pentru dominare mondială a celor trei superputeri: SUA, China și Rusia.
Mr #Putin— Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) March 3, 2022
Stop the Satanic war.
Otherwise, you will have no achievement but remorse.
The great nation of #Ukraine— Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) March 2, 2022
President #Zelenskyy
Your honorable and almost unrivalled resistance uncovered the Satanic plots of enemies of mankind.
Trust that the great nation of #Iran is standing by you,while admiring this heroic persistence .
Offering #Ukraine a membership in #NATO was only to pave the way for the implementation of the tripartite agreement between the United States, Russia, and China. They are redistributing the world among them. They never grant Ukraine any membership in NATO.— Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) February 28, 2022