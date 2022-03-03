Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, fostul președinte al Iranului, a postat mai multe mesaje pe Twitter în care îl îndeamnă pe Putin să renunțe la ”războiul satanic” și lauda eroismul ucrainenilor.

Mahmoud AhmadinejadFoto: Agerpres

”Domnule putin, opriți războiul satanic. Altfel, nu vei avea nicio realizare decât remuşcări”, a scris Ahmadinejad.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad a avut un mesaj și pentru președintele ucrainean Zelenski.

„Rezistența voastră onorabilă și aproape de neegalat a dezvăluit comploturile satanice ale dușmanilor omenirii. Aveți încredere că marea națiune a Iranului vă stă alături, în timp ce admirăm această rezistență eroică”, a scris Ahmadinejad.

Acesta atrage atenția Ucrainei că nu va fi primită în NATO și că totul este o luptă pentru dominare mondială a celor trei superputeri: SUA, China și Rusia.

