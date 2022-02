In coordination with \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDEC\uD83C\uDDE7 I will now propose new measures to EU leaders to strengthen our response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and cripple Putin’s ability to finance his war machine. https://t.co/iU2waDzo9s