”Interzicem mass-media de stat ruse să difuzeze reclame pe platforma noastră oriunde în lume. Aceste modificări au început deja să fie aplicate și vor continua în weekend”, a anunțat pe Twitter Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of security policy a Facebook.
1/ We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world. We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media. These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend.— Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) February 26, 2022