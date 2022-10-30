“România este solidară cu Coreea de Sud și cu oamenii afectați de pierderea tragică de vieți omenești din Seul. Transmit condoleanțe familiilor victimelor și le doresc însănătoșire grabnică tuturor celor care au fost răniți”, a scris duminică președintele Klaus Iohannis pe Twitter

Klaus IohannisFoto: Administratia Prezidentiala

La rândul lui, ministrul de Externe Bogdan Aurescu atransmis și el un mesaj de solidaritate cu cei afectați