“România este solidară cu Coreea de Sud și cu oamenii afectați de pierderea tragică de vieți omenești din Seul. Transmit condoleanțe familiilor victimelor și le doresc însănătoșire grabnică tuturor celor care au fost răniți”, a scris duminică președintele Klaus Iohannis pe Twitter
Romania \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF4 stands in solidarity with South Korea \uD83C\uDDF0\uD83C\uDDF7 and the people affected by the tragic loss of lives in #Seoul. I convey my condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all those who were injured.— Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) October 30, 2022
La rândul lui, ministrul de Externe Bogdan Aurescu atransmis și el un mesaj de solidaritate cu cei afectați
Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of human lives in #SouthKorea. My thoughts are with the people of #Seoul. Sincere condolences to the victims’ families. I wish speedy recovery to the injured. \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF4 stands with \uD83C\uDDF0\uD83C\uDDF7 in these very difficult times @FMParkJin— Bogdan Aurescu (@BogdanAurescu) October 30, 2022