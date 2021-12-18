Să vorbim despre pace în Ucraina, dar să ne pregătim de război

"Criza din Caraibe se poate repeta acum (...) Chiar s-ar putea ajunge la asta. Dacă lucrurile continuă așa cum sunt ele astăzi, este pe deplin posibil, prin logica evenimentelor, să te trezești brusc și să te regăsești în ceva asemănător (...) Va fi un eșec al diplomației în general, un eșec al politicii externe. Dar mai este timp să ajungem la un acord pe baze solide."[1]

Serghei Riabkov, ministru adjunct de externe al Federației Ruse

•As tensions mount between Washington and Moscow over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence has found the Kremlin is planning a multi-front offensive as soon as early next year involving up to 175,000 troops, according to U.S. officials and an intelligence document obtained by The Washington Post. (…)

While Ukrainian assessments have said Russia has approximately 94,000 troops near the border, the U.S. map puts the number at 70,000 — but it predicts a buildup to as many as 175,000 and describes extensive movement of battalion tactical groups to and from the border "to obfuscate intentions and to create uncertainty."

The U.S. analysis of Russia’s plans is based in part on satellite images that "show newly arrived units at various locations along the Ukrainian border over the last month" (…) – The Washington Post[2]

•At a meeting in Stockholm on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented utterly contradictory assessments of the situation in eastern Ukraine. Blinken insisted that the only risk of war was the threat of Russian military aggression. Lavrov said NATO’s eastward expansion was the threat.

They did agree that Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden would speak directly in the coming days. Russia has long wanted to set aside the Franco-German-sponsored peace talks with Ukraine (known as the Normandy format) in favor of a direct dialogue with Washington that would echo Moscow’s former superpower status. (…)

Even if Biden agrees to enter into direct negotiations with Putin, or if the U.S. was to take a formal role in an expanded Normandy process, there is little Washington can offer to meet Russia’s demands without undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity — to which the U.S. and its NATO allies have pledged an ironclad commitment. - Politico[3]

•If Russia goes to war in Ukraine, it still needs to take a number of steps: establishing fuel supply lines, opening field hospitals and deploying air-defence systems such as the Buk that would protect its heavy weaponry and troops near the front.

Even as Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin were sitting down to talks meant to end the crisis, Russia was inching closer to being ready to launch a full-scale ground invasion of its neighbors. (…)

Putin may still decide not to launch an invasion, as he leaves troops near the front as leverage for negotiations. But Russian and western analysts are predicting that this military buildup – the second one this year – portends a series of future crises over Ukraine as Putin seeks to reverse its trajectory towards the west. – The Guardian[4]

•"At this point in time, Russia is choosing an aggressive posture vis-à-vis its neighbors. And as the European Union and its G-7 partners have made very clear, further aggressive acts against Ukraine will have massive costs for Russia," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. (…)

Back in Brussels, EU officials indicated that there wasn’t much room for talks with Moscow. An EU diplomat, who did not want to be named due to the sensitive nature of the talks, told CNBC Wednesday that dialogue with the Kremlin "would only happen if the Ukraine issue was not on the table." (…)

The main question is how far is the EU is willing to go. Critics say that the ongoing EU sanctions against Russia, implemented in the wake of the 2014 annexation, do not hurt the regime of President Vladimir Putin enough. - CNBC[5]

•The Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the draft agreements of Russia with the USA and NATO on security guarantees. (...) Moscow believes that it is necessary to officially disavow the decision of the 2008 NATO Bucharest summit that Ukraine and Georgia will become NATO members, as contrary to the commitment of the leaders of all OSCE participating States not to strengthen their security at the expense of the security of others.

On Wednesday, at a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried, Russia officially handed over to the United States two documents - a treaty and an agreement that include Russian ideas on security guarantees. The Kremlin said that they are ready to immediately begin negotiations on the projects. – RIA Novosti[6]

Nimeni nu știe exact – și îi includ aici și pe Vladimir Putin, Serghei Șoigu și Serghei Lavrov – care va fi scenariul unei posibile agresiuni ruse asupra teritoriului – încă liber – al Ucrainei: (i) rușii nu știu pentru că, deși au informatori peste tot în Ucraina, nu au totuși o evaluare exactă a rezistenței pe care o pot întâmpina și nici în ce mod va acționa Occidentul în sprijinul ucrainenilor, sunt însă siguri că nu va mai fi la fel de simplu ca în cazul ocupării Crimeii; (ii) Kievul nu știe cât de copleșitoare va fi amploarea invaziei și dacă va putea rezista măcar 48 de ore, timp în care Occidentul să se mobilizeze pentru a ajuta în mod eficient; (iii) Occidentul (UE și SUA) încă nu au decis ce formă să ia sprijinul pentru Ucraina în caz de conflict deschis, adică economic și politic, sau inclusiv militar.

Poziția lui Vladimir Putin nu este una comodă, dar este în întregime rezultatul politicilor pe care le duce. Regimul său a supralicitat atât de mult tema "sferei de influență" din Europa, încât chestiunea a ajuns de fapt să depășească simplul apel la definiția liniei roșii pe care a enunțat-o: "Retrageți decizia din 2008, fără Ucraina și Georgia în NATO!"

Chestiunea "sferei de influență", odată (re)lansată în negociere, nu are cum să se limiteze la Ucraina și Georgia, pentru că din 2007 încoace (dar mai ales după 2008), trupele Federației Ruse, în general deghizate în "omuleți verzi", paramilitari ai comunităților rusofone sau mercenari "Wagner" s-au răspândit peste tot unde respectiva sferă de influență este revendicată de "echipa" lui Putin: Siria, Libia, sud-estul Ucrainei, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Moldova, Kaliningrad, Arctica și așa mai departe.

Federația Rusă, ca urmașă a URSS-ului a cărei destrămare este astăzi deplânsă de Vladimir Putin[7], este o putere în declin; anvergura sa economică și culturală este mult sub cea a fostei uniuni comuniste și singurul argument care susține politica sa internațională agresivă este cel militar.

Putin nu vrea ca rușii să-și aducă aminte de el ca fiind ultimul țar al Rusiei și atunci supralicitează atuul militar pentru a compensa slăbiciunile, inclusiv previzibila erodare a argumentului de mare furnizor de resurse energetice.

Narativul pe care se bazează asertivitatea crescută a Federației Ruse în ultimul deceniu este cel al puterii care ocrotește popoarele slave și pe cele ortodoxe, bazat pe doctrinele "panslavismului" și "panortodoxiei" de mijloc de secol XIX. Poate să pară absurd că la Kremlin cineva ar putea să creadă din nou că Rusia trebuie să fie "ocrotitoarea Ierusalimului", că românii sunt "slavi de limbă latină" sau că "frații ortodocși greci" trebuie să fie apărați, dar (re)cultivarea acestor credințe poate avea un succes nebănuit, redeșteptând naționalismul rus și inventând o cauză care să facă din nou suportabil regimul oligarhic de la Moscova.

Când, acum câteva zile, Vladimir Putin afirma, ca răspuns la întrebarea "inspirată" a unui ziarist, că în 1991 "... a fost dezintegrarea Rusiei istorice sub numele de Uniunea Sovietică"[8], el nu făcea decât să repete argumentele din Op-Ed-ul publicat în iulie ac., sub titlul "On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians"[9]. Face confuzie voită între Rusia Kieveană și Rusia Moscovită? Și ce dacă? Sunt "panslavismul" și "panortodoxismul" niște marote revolute? Nu contează, atât timp cât servesc regimul.

"Russians, Ukrainians, and Belarusians are all descendants of Ancient Rus, which was the largest state in Europe. Slavic and other tribes across the vast territory – from Ladoga, Novgorod, and Pskov to Kiev and Chernigov – were bound together by one language (which we now refer to as Old Russian), economic ties, the rule of the princes of the Rurik dynasty, and – after the baptism of Rus – the Orthodox faith. The spiritual choice made by St. Vladimir, who was both Prince of Novgorod and Grand Prince of Kiev, still largely determines our affinity today. Later, like other European states of that time, Ancient Rus faced a decline of central rule and fragmentation. At the same time, both the nobility and the common people perceived Rus as a common territory, as their homeland. (…) Most importantly, people both in the western and eastern Russian lands spoke the same language. Their faith was Orthodox. Up to the middle of the 15th century, the unified church government remained in place. (…) As a consequence, in the 16–17th centuries, the liberation movement of the Orthodox population was gaining strength in the Dnieper region. The events during the times of Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky became a turning point. His supporters struggled for autonomy from the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth. (…) Over the course of the protracted war between the Russian state and the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth, some of the hetmans, successors of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, would <detach themselves> from Moscow or seek support from Sweden, Poland, or Turkey. But, again, for the people, that was a war of liberation. It ended with the Truce of Andrusovo in 1667. The final outcome was sealed by the Treaty of Perpetual Peace in 1686. The Russian state incorporated the city of Kiev and the lands on the left bank of the Dnieper River, including Poltava region, Chernigov region, and Zaporozhye. Their inhabitants were reunited with the main part of the Russian Orthodox people. These territories were referred to as <Malorossia> (Little Russia). The name <Ukraine> was used more often in the meaning of the Old Russian word <okraina> (periphery), which is found in written sources from the 12th century, referring to various border territories. And the word <Ukrainian>, judging by archival documents, originally referred to frontier guards who protected the external borders."

Și așa mai departe. Concluzia lui Vladimir Putin?

"Today, the <right> patriot of Ukraine is only the one who hates Russia. Moreover, the entire Ukrainian statehood, as we understand it, is proposed to be further built exclusively on this idea. Hate and anger, as world history has repeatedly proved this, are a very shaky foundation for sovereignty, fraught with many serious risks and dire consequences. All the subterfuges associated with the anti-Russia project are clear to us. And we will never allow our historical territories and people close to us living there to be used against Russia. And to those who will undertake such an attempt, I would like to say that this way they will destroy their own country. (…) I am confident that true sovereignty of Ukraine is possible only in partnership with Russia. Our spiritual, human and civilizational ties formed for centuries and have their origins in the same sources, they have been hardened by common trials, achievements and victories. Our kinship has been transmitted from generation to generation. It is in the hearts and the memory of people living in modern Russia and Ukraine, in the blood ties that unite millions of our families. Together we have always been and will be many times stronger and more successful. For we are one people."

Cum se traduc toate acestea într-o formulă de negociere? Simplu: armata rusă este masată la granița estică a Europei, în timp ce Ministerul Afacerilor Externe de la Kremlin pune pe masă cerințele sale. Formal, acest lucru s-a întâmplat, după cum relatează "RIA Novosti", miercuri, 15 noiembrie ac., atunci când Serghei Riabkov i-a înmânat adjunctului secretarului de stat Blinken pentru Europa, Karen Donfried, două documente[10]:

(i) Proiectul de "Acord asupra măsurilor de asigurare a securității Federației Ruse și a statelor membre NATO";

(ii) Proiectul de "Tratat între SUA și Federația Rusă asupra garanțiilor de securitate".

Conținutul celor două documente a fost dat publicității de Ministerul Afacerilor Externe al Federației Ruse prin intermediu agenției de presă RIA Novosti vineri, 17 decembrie ac., după ce secretarul general al NATO, cu o zi înainte, a respins cererile Federației Ruse.[11]

Analizând documentele ce conțin propunerile Federației Ruse, înțelegem mult mai bine că la Kremlin nu doar Ucraina este problema, ci faptul că Occidentul a răspuns în ultimele două decenii și jumătate aspirațiilor fostelor state comuniste și le-a integrat în spațiul din care fuseseră extrase cu forța la finele celui de-al doilea război mondial.

Propunerile respective sunt, în speță, o formă inacceptabilă de șantaj. Potrivit lor, de exemplu, România ar trebui să nu mai poată găzdui baze militare NATO ori baze militare americane, sau Scutul antirachetă de la Deveselu. De asemenea, forțele aeriene NATO care sprijină supravegherea spațiului aerian al României, ori capacitățile navale aliate nu ar mai avea ce să caute la noi.

Este evident că Federația Rusă a formulat cerințe inacceptabile pentru țările membre ale NATO și tot la fel de evident este că își explică poziția utilizând narativul despre care am vorbit mai sus, definindu-și astfel o "sferă de influență" din care nu doar Ucraina face parte, ci, iată, și România, Polonia, Statele Baltice, Cehia, Slovacia, Bulgaria sau Ungaria.

De pe această bază nu ne putem aștepta să se ajungă prea departe cu instrumente diplomatice. Este cheia în care trebuie să citim și avertismentele ministrul adjunct de externe al Rusiei, Serghei Riabkov. Vremea iluziilor cred că a trecut: Kremlinul împinge Europa la o confruntare, acest lucru este cert.

Sunt multe scenarii pe masă (vehiculate de mass media) în privința modului în care s-ar putea desfășura o confruntare militară, în situația în care Vladimir Putin ar da ordinul pentru invadarea Ucrainei, marea lor majoritate bazate pe evaluările armatei ucrainene.