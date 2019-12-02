Español
Pelosi, la Conferinţa ONU pe tema climei: Statele Unite încă sunt implicate în reducerea poluării

de I.B.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 2 decembrie 2019, 23:07 Actualitate | Mediu


grava elevilor pentru clima
grava elevilor pentru clima
Foto: Captura Twitter
Statele Unite sunt încă implicate în planurile de reducere a poluării, a declarat luni, la Conferinţa ONU pe tema schimbărilor climatice de la Madrid, Nancy Pelosi, preşedintele Camerei Reprezentanţilor, poziţionându-se din nou împotriva preşedintelui Donald Trump, potrivit Mediafax.

"Prin venirea mea aici vreau să le spun tuturor că încă suntem implicaţi, Statele Unite încă sunt implicate", a declarat Nancy Pelosi în momentul sosirii la Conferinţa Naţiunilor Unite pe tema schimbărilor climatice, relatează agenţia Reuters.

Numeroase guverne şi grupuri ecologice au criticat decizia preşedintelui Donald Trump de retragere a Statelor Unite din Acordul climatic Paris, semnat în anul 2019, care are obiectivul limitării încălzirii climei. Donald Trump argumentează că economia SUA ar fi afectată de prevederile acordului.

Însă Nancy Pelosi a încercat să le ofere asigurări aliaţilor că Statele Unite respectă angajamentele. "Delegaţia noastră se află aici pentru a transmite mesajul că angajamentul Congresului de a lua măsuri în criza climatică este ferm", a subliniat Pelosi.







    desigur ca sint implicate, (Luni, 2 decembrie 2019, 23:29)

    victor L [utilizator]

    nu e o noutate: sint implicate pe plan intern mai mult decit oricare alt stat.
    Inca nu au fost descoperite masini cu emisia de gaze falsificata, ca la nemti.
    • -1 (1 vot)    
      Serios? (Marţi, 3 decembrie 2019, 0:01)

      palos [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui victor L

      On 12 January 2017, the EPA issued a notice of violation in 2017 to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) alleging that over 100,000 model year 2014, 2015, and 2016 diesel SUVs and trucks, including Dodge Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee trucks had software that allowed them to exceed NOx pollution limits, undetected by the usual testing methods.

      As part of a January 2019 settlement, Fiat Chrysler will recall and repair approximately 100,000 automobiles equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel engine having a prohibited defeat device, pay $311 million in total civil penalties to US regulators and CARB, pay $72.5 million for state civil penalties, implement corporate governance reforms, and pay $33.5 million to mitigate excess pollution. The company will also pay affected consumers up to $280 million and offer extended warranties on such vehicles worth $105 million.

      Jeep, also manufactured by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was tested by the consumer group Which? and in March 2017 found to produce 1.74 g/km NOx compared to the 2009 European emission standards Euro 5 legal limit of 0.18 g/km

      In 1996, GM had to pay a near-record fine of $11 million, and recall 470,000 vehicles, because of ECU software programmed to disengage emissions controls during conditions known to exist when the cars were not being lab tested by the EPA

      A timer-based strategy was used by seven heavy truck manufacturers, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Engine Company, Detroit Diesel Corporation, Mack Trucks, Navistar International, Renault Vehicules Industriels, and Volvo Trucks, who in 1998 paid the largest ever fine to date, $83.4 million, for, in the same manner as Volkswagen, programming trucks to keep NOx emissions low during the test cycle, and then disabling the controls and emitting up to three times the maximum during normal highway driving.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diesel_emissions_scandal


