”Războiul” condus de câțiva condori californieni asupra unei case din SUA FOTO

Over the weekend ~15 California condors descended on my moms house and absolutely trashed her deck. They still haven’t left. It sucks but also this is unheard of, there’s only 160 of these birds flying free in the state and a flock of them decided to start a war with my mom \uD83D\uDE2D pic.twitter.com/bZyHsN58Bk

She does think this is pretty amazing but also the worst. They don’t have to leave her property but leave the house alone. They keep hanging out on her roof and railings messing with stuff and pooping everywhere. Trees are fine but not the house please \uD83D\uDE4F pic.twitter.com/QhE9XVERZF