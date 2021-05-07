Español
”Războiul” condus de câțiva condori californieni asupra unei case din SUA FOTO

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 7 mai 2021, 21:16 Magazin


condori californieni in razboi cu o casa
condori californieni in razboi cu o casa
Foto: Captura Twitter
Un cârd de condori californieni, pe cale de disparție, a revendicat o casă din statul american, ”declarând război” proprietarului, relatează BBC.

Cel puțin 15 dintre păsări aterizat pe casa lui Cinda Mickols din orașul Tehachapi în weekend.

„Încă nu au plecat”, a scris pe Twitter fiica ei Seana Quintero, adăugând că „i-au distrus de-a dreptul veranda”.




Se crede că există mai puțin de 500 de astfel de condori în SUA și doar aproximativ 160 au fost înregistrați în California.

Seana a scris că păsările continuă să stea pe acoperișul și balustradele casei mamei ei, încurcându-se de lucruri și găinățându-se peste tot.










