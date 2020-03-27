VIDEO Bob Dylan a lansat o melodie de 17 minute, prima după 8 ani

Cântărețul american Bob Dylan, laureat al premiului Nobel pentru literatură, a lansat o melodie de 17 minute despre asasinarea lui John F. Kennedy, despre care spune că a fost înregistrată „în urmă cu ceva vreme” și care a fost prelucrată pentru această perioadă de izolare, relatează AFP.

Este primul titlu original lansat de artist după opt ani.

”Murder Most Foul” este mai degrabă un poem recitat lent de către Dylan, acompaniat de pian, percuție și violoncel.

Bob Dylan a profitat de lansarea melodiei, pentru a mulțumi fanilor pentru ”sprijinul și fidelitatea lor de-a lungul anilor”, într-un mesaj pe Twitter.

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

Bob Dylanhttps://t.co/uJnE4X64Bb