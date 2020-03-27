Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.— bobdylan.com (@bobdylan) March 27, 2020
This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.
Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.
Bob Dylanhttps://t.co/uJnE4X64Bb
VIDEO Bob Dylan a lansat o melodie de 17 minute, prima după 8 ani
