Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Bob Dylan a lansat o melodie de 17 minute, prima după 8 ani

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 27 martie 2020, 17:25 Magazin


Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan
Foto: bobdylan.com
Cântărețul american Bob Dylan, laureat al premiului Nobel pentru literatură, a lansat o melodie de 17 minute despre asasinarea lui John F. Kennedy, despre care spune că a fost înregistrată „în urmă cu ceva vreme” și care a fost prelucrată pentru această perioadă de izolare, relatează AFP.

Este primul titlu original lansat de artist după opt ani.

”Murder Most Foul” este mai degrabă un poem recitat lent de către Dylan, acompaniat de pian, percuție și violoncel.

Bob Dylan a profitat de lansarea melodiei, pentru a mulțumi fanilor pentru ”sprijinul și fidelitatea lor de-a lungul anilor”, într-un mesaj pe Twitter.




Cântărețul de 78 de ani nu a mai lansat muzică nouă de la lansarea albumului ”Tempest” în 2012.

Laureatul premiului Nobel pentru Literatură 2016 continuă să concerteze în mod regulat.

Dacă el a anulat o serie de spectacole pentru luna aprilie din Japonia din cauza coronavirusului, și-a menținut, pentru moment, calendarul unui turneu în America de Nord, cu un prim concert pe 4 iunie în Bend, în statul Oregon.









Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















162 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
17:27 Coronavirus: Ministrul Muncii: În acest moment sunt suspendate 400.000 de contracte de muncă / Numărul s-a dublat într-o săptămână
17:25 VIDEO Bob Dylan a lansat o melodie de 17 minute, prima după 8 ani
17:23 Studenții de la Iași îl acuză pe Tudorel Toader că îi pune în pericol să se infecteze cu coronavirus
17:10 Un milion de măști sanitare achiziționate de Crucea Roșie din donațiile companiilor energetice se află deja în depozite
17:08 Prețurile de transfer în contextul incertitudinii aduse de COVID-19
17:05 Digi24: Imagini impresionante. Disperarea italienilor care au rămas fără bani din cauza carantinei: „Vreau să mănânc! V-ați bătut joc de noi!”
17:01 VIDEO Coronavirus: Celebrul profesor care a fost bruiat de copii în timpul unui interviu live povestește cum e să lucrezi de-acasă
16:52 Victor Costache, despre vaccinarea "tuturor bucureștenilor": Nu cunoșteam exact numărul, știam doar că este un eșantion foarte mare / Ce spune despre demisie
16:47 Coronavirus: Suedia se resemnează și interzice adunările de peste 50 de persoane
16:26 Coronavirus: America Latină a depășit pragul de 10.000 de cazuri de Covid-19
16:21 Radu Crăciun: Ne îndreptăm direct spre o scădere de rating și întoarcerea FMI
16:15 Comisia Europeană a propus alocarea a 75 de milioane euro pentru repatrierea cetățenilor UE
16:13 Un italian în vârstă de 101 ani s-a vindecat de coronavirus și a fost externat din spital
15:53 Noi informații legate de cazul COVID-19 de la Maternitatea MedLife: O singură persoană depistată pozitiv, procesul de testare a contacților continuă / MedLife are acum propriul laborator de testare pentru coronavirus
Ultimele 24 de ore
Întâlniri on-line | #deladistanță

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Încă 4 decese în România din cauza coronavirusului. Bilanțul: 22 / Printre pacienți, un bărbat de 45 de ani mort în ambulanță / Un alt bărbat a mers de două ori la spital
Adrian Streinu Cercel cere un "cadru normativ care să stipuleze că nimeni nu va avea voie să se atingă de noi ": După pandemie or să ne tragă de mânecă pentru cum am realizat achizițiile
Cum explică Spitalul Județean Timișoara neinternarea bărbatului de 49 de ani care a murit de Covid-19: A negat izolarea, nu aveam voie să-l testăm / Plus: O serie de inadvertențe cu datele comunicate de GCS
VIDEO Suspendarea ratelor la bănci, doar pentru persoanele ale căror venituri au fost afectate „direct sau indirect”
VIDEO Boris Johnson a fost diagnosticat cu Covid-19
"Nu vom avea niciodată un răspuns": Julie A., 16 ani, a murit de coronavirus în Franța
INTERACTIV Coronavirus în România: Graficul infectărilor, vindecaților și morților. Harta și informațiile disponibile din fiecare județ / Statistici
Coronavirus în România: Bilanțul îmbolnăvirilor a ajuns la 1.292 / 263 noi cazuri, cel mai grav bilanț de la începutul epidemiei / 115 pacienți s-au vindecat
Coronavirus în România: Numărul deceselor a ajuns la 24. Ultimul pacient decedat, o femeie de 80 de ani din Bacău
Cazul bărbatului de 49 de ani decedat în Timișoara: De două ori diagnosticat cu pneumonie, de două ori neinternat / Infecția COVID-19, confirmată în ziua morții


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne