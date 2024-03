\uD83D\uDEA8Breaking News\uD83D\uDEA8 In the Dutch town of Ede in the east of The Netherlands a man has taken 5 hostages in a cafe. He says he has explosives. pic.twitter.com/MegBwGtxGr

#BREAKING : Heavily armed police cordoned off part of a Dutch town on Saturday, saying that multiple people were being held hostage in a building there.



Police spokesman Simon Klok told The Associated Press people were being held hostage in the town of Ede but he declined to… pic.twitter.com/ZYNPONN9cY