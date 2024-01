一名55岁美国籍乘客在一架全日空航空公司客机舱内滋事,咬伤空姐,航班因此被迫返程,该乘客在飞机降落后已被逮捕。A 55-year-old American passenger was arrested after landing on an All Nippon Airways flight after biting a flight attendant and forcing the flight to return.#Japan pic.twitter.com/9muHi2qkiA