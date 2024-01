Confirmation from IRGC-ASF commander Hajizadeh.



7 missiles from West Azerbaijan province to Erbil, ~180km



4 missiles from Kermanshah to Erbil, ~290km



4 Kheibar-Shekan missiles from South Khuzestan to Idlib, ~1200km



Officially longest range IRGC strike