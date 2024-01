An elderly woman has been rescued tonight, 124 hours after the earthquake occurred in Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday. She was found trapped in a collapsed house in Suzu City. Her survival is a miracle. This footage is from The Chunichi Shimbun. Watch ↓. \uD83C\uDDEF\uD83C\uDDF5 \uD83D\uDEA8 pic.twitter.com/oOUjsqVi7F