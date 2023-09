\uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDD25

Azerbaijan's demands are accepted.



Karabakh separatists agree to withdraw their troops.



Azerbaijan will establish full control over Karabakh.



In fact, it is a surrender!



The "Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army" will be disbanded and disarmed.



Armenians are leaving… pic.twitter.com/EnHMpQR5Pq