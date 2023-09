WATCH: *THE* amazing moment U.S. caver Mark Dickey was hoisted out of the earth. After 10 days down, 3000 feet below. Dickey’s now in intensive care and in “very good” condition. The head of medical told me it’s a miracle. @CBSNews is here in Turkey. \uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDF7https://t.co/6NmVW3injD pic.twitter.com/OLDStdvZxx