\uD83D\uDD25World wildfire news is from Greece \uD83D\uDD25



Good morning everyone,



The picture below are from Avantas Alexandroupolis Greece last night as the wildfires continues out of control.

The picture below are are credit to Anna Tatebosian.



\uD83D\uDD36Wildfires fanned by gale force winds in… pic.twitter.com/q6gmxb98M3