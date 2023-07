Maybe it's time for some new people?



Mitch McConnell stops talking and has to be escorted away.



Mitch McConnell 81

Joe Biden 80

Nancy Pelosi 83

Maxine Waters 84

Chuck Grassley 89

Dianne Feinstein 90

Klaus Schwab 85

George Soros 92



