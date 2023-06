#NATO reinforcements have started to arrive in Kosovo following last week’s violence which injured 30 @NATO_KFOR peacekeeping troops. Around 500 \uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDF7service members from Türkiye’s 65th mechanized infantry brigade will make up the bulk of the reinforcements.https://t.co/vAho8N0hbb pic.twitter.com/Z7NQ5FqV23