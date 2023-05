\uD83C\uDFA5 OPERATION Pandora VII: This is the moment @guardiacivil recovered a Roman marble bust in Sevilla, Spain.



The sculpture is believed to represent Salonia Matidia, the niece of the emperor Traian.



For more information on Pandora VII: https://t.co/oHAK1rj6bQ pic.twitter.com/0Vw6UC55t0