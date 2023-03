Vladimir Putin has arrived to \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA -occupied Crimea to celebrate “the Day of the reunification of Crimea with Russia.”



You know, if Ukraine \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 had long range weapons, we could all be celebrating “the Day of Vladimir Putin’s Unification with Eternal Sleep.” pic.twitter.com/CHxgDX8frZ