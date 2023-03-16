Un incendiu a izbucnit joi într-o clădire aparținând forțelor de patrulare la frontieră a serviciului federal de securitate FSB din Rusia, în orașul Rostov pe Don (sud), a anunțat agenția de știri TASS, citând serviciile de urgență locale.

Incendiu la un sediu FSBFoto: Captura Twitter

Potrivit unor surse rusești, locuitorii orașului au auzit o explozie înainte de declanșarea incendiului.

Publicația rusă Baza afirmă că a fost vorba de o deflagrație la un depozit al serviciului de pază a frontierei FSB, după care flăcările s-au extins și la clădirea principală.