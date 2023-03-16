Un incendiu a izbucnit joi într-o clădire aparținând forțelor de patrulare la frontieră a serviciului federal de securitate FSB din Rusia, în orașul Rostov pe Don (sud), a anunțat agenția de știri TASS, citând serviciile de urgență locale.
Potrivit unor surse rusești, locuitorii orașului au auzit o explozie înainte de declanșarea incendiului.
Publicația rusă Baza afirmă că a fost vorba de o deflagrație la un depozit al serviciului de pază a frontierei FSB, după care flăcările s-au extins și la clădirea principală.
In Rostov-on-Don, the building of the Border Service of the FSB is on fire - Russian media. The propagandists write that the explosion took place in a warehouse. You gotta smoke right pic.twitter.com/7F94HfOcxQ— Alan Abdo (@AlanAbdo13) March 16, 2023
The building of the Border Service of the #Russian FSB is on fire in Rostov-on-Don, — mass media— Stepan Gronk (@StepanGronk) March 16, 2023
Local residents report that an explosion was heard before the fire.
Patriots or possibly #Ukrainian DRG. This is FSB, not a civilian building. pic.twitter.com/4Ud1zhWS5d
⚡️Photo of the consequences of the explosion in the building of the FSB border service in Rostov-on-Don.— \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 (@Ww3reports1) March 16, 2023
Baza writes that the explosion occurred in a warehouse, now there is a fire inside the building. pic.twitter.com/xfL4md2wcR