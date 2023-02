Five trucks full of humanitarian aid passed through the Alican Border Point, which has been closed for 30 years between Armenia \uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDF2 and Turkey \uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDF7.

Let's get some good out of this great disaster.

Solidarity saves lives! pic.twitter.com/fFBPXv2XRl