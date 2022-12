\uD83D\uDEA8#BREAKING: Numerous injuries reported after fuel tanker explodes⁰⁰\uD83D\uDCCC#Boksburg | #SouthAfrica⁰

There was a huge explosion in Boksburg in South Africa as It’s believed a petrol tanker went under the bridge at Railway Street in Boksburg and scraped, leaked the fuel and exploded pic.twitter.com/p0f5858a2k