إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ

Local reporter Sadaf Naeem from channel 5, lost her life after she was crushed by Imran Khan's container. The incident happened near Gujranwala as the long march entered it's third day.@ImranKhanPTI#خونی_مارچ_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/VTFLOqkEFn