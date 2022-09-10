Prinţul şi prinţesa de Walles, William și Kate, și ducele și ducesa de Sussex, Harry și Meghan, au apărut sâmbătă în public împreună, ei petrecând mai multe minute salutând mulțimea venită la Castelul Windsor pentru a-i aduce un omagiu defunctei Regine Elisabeta a II-a.
Cei patru au primit mai multe buchete de flori din partea oamenilor adunați la Castelul Windsor.
Potrivit presei britanice, este prima dată când cele două cupluri apar împreună în public din 9 martie 2020, de Ziua Commonwealth-ului.
