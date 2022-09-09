Prima pagină a ediţiilor de vineri ale principalelor publicaţii britanice exprimă durerea pentru moartea Reginei Elisabeta a II-a şi recunoştinţa pentru cei 70 de ani de domnie.

Regina Elisabeta a II-aFoto: Frank Augstein / AP / Profimedia

Iată mai jos cum arată prima pagină a ziarelor din Marea Britanie: