Prima pagină a ediţiilor de vineri ale principalelor publicaţii britanice exprimă durerea pentru moartea Reginei Elisabeta a II-a şi recunoştinţa pentru cei 70 de ani de domnie.
Iată mai jos cum arată prima pagină a ziarelor din Marea Britanie:
