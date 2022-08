\uD83D\uDCF7 | Up to 10 cm (4 inches) hailstones in northern Catalonia, including La Bisbal d'Empordà, last night



The hail resulted in the death of a toddler and damage to car windows and roofshttps://t.co/B0B1c817x9 pic.twitter.com/oWBgBnqViX