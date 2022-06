⛈️⛈️The wettest place in the world, Mawsynram, India just recorded a mind-boggling 39.51 inches (1003.6 mm) of rain in the last 24 hours.



These are what the waterfalls in the area look like.



Video Credit: @gaurav_kochar #Monsoon2022 #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/peygAUdb8z