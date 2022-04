Final results of #Berlin International #MoldovaSupportConference, which I co-chaired today: 659.5 million Euro in loans, budget support & other financial assistance; commitments to relocate 12,000 Ukrainian refugees from RM\uD83C\uDDF2\uD83C\uDDE9; 71.3 million Euro made available for humanitarian aid pic.twitter.com/n5bdvDLRse