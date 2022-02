⚠ #StormEunice is going to bring damaging and disruptive winds for most of the UK today.



\uD83D\uDD34 See the latest Red Warnings for wind below and be aware of the wider Amber Warning area.



Exposed coastal areas could get gusts in excess of 90mph



Latest \uD83D\uDC49 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/uQAeGfB3RK