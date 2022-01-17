VIDEO Cutremur în Afganistan: Cel puțin 12 morți

Un cutremur de o magnitudine de 5,3 a ucis cel puţin 12 persoane şi a rănit multe altele în vestul Afganistanului, au declarat autorităţile locale, relatează AFP.

Victimele au murit după ce casele lor din districtul Qadis, provincia Badghis, s-au prăbușit, a declarat guvernatorul districtual Mohammad Saleh Purdel pentru AFP. Cutremurul a avut o magnitudine de 5,3, potrivit Institutului Seismologic al Statelor Unite (USGS), care a raportat inițial o magnitudine de 5,6.

According to initials reports 12 people including women and children died and many houses damaged in 5.6 magnitude #earthquake in western province of #badghis #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/sjSASyPzp4

„Au fost și răniți în urma cutremurului”, a spus oficialul afgan, indicând că printre victime se numără femei și copii.

Photos: Aftermath of today's earthquake in Qadis district of #Badghis province.



Hundreds of homes were destroyed in the quake in the province, according to sources. #Afghanistan #PaykMedia pic.twitter.com/LcDLJ2lE8i