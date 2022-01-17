Español
VIDEO Cutremur în Afganistan: Cel puțin 12 morți

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 17 ianuarie 2022, 17:45 Actualitate | Internaţional


Un cutremur de o magnitudine de 5,3 a ucis cel puţin 12 persoane şi a rănit multe altele în vestul Afganistanului, au declarat autorităţile locale, relatează AFP.

Victimele au murit după ce casele lor din districtul Qadis, provincia Badghis, s-au prăbușit, a declarat guvernatorul districtual Mohammad Saleh Purdel pentru AFP. Cutremurul a avut o magnitudine de 5,3, potrivit Institutului Seismologic al Statelor Unite (USGS), care a raportat inițial o magnitudine de 5,6.




„Au fost și răniți în urma cutremurului”, a spus oficialul afgan, indicând că printre victime se numără femei și copii.




Afganistanul este frecvent lovit de cutremure, în special în lanțul muntos Hindukuș, care se află la joncțiunea dintre plăcile tectonice eurasiatice și indiene.

Aceste cutremure pot fi extrem de devastatoare din cauza rezistenței scăzute a clădirilor din Afganistan.








