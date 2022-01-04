Un elicopter militar israelian s-a prăbușit în mare, în apropiere de Haifa: Doi morți și un rănit

Un al treilea membru al echipajului, observator aerian, care a suferit răni, a fost transportat la spital, conform informaţiilor furnizate de surse militare, scrie Agerpres.
An Israeli helicopter has crashed off the coast of Haifa in northern Israel. Rescue forces belonging to the Israel Police, Navy, Air Force and others are working to rescue the three crew members— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) January 3, 2022
Comandantul forţelor aeriene israeliene a deschis o anchetă în cazul acestui accident.
Totodată, el a ordonat o întrerupere temporară a zborurilor de antrenament şi a utilizării elicopterului Panther destinat misiunilor maritime.