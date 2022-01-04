Español
Un elicopter militar israelian s-a prăbușit în mare, în apropiere de Haifa: Doi morți și un rănit

de Redactia     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 4 ianuarie 2022, 7:24 Actualitate | Internaţional


elicopter militar
elicopter militar
Foto: Captura Twitter
Doi piloţi şi-au pierdut viaţa după ce un elicopter militar care efectua un zbor de antrenament s-a prăbuşit luni seara în largul coastei Israelului, în apropierea oraşului Haifa din nordul ţării, informează Reuters și Jerusalem Post.

Un al treilea membru al echipajului, observator aerian, care a suferit răni, a fost transportat la spital, conform informaţiilor furnizate de surse militare, scrie Agerpres.



Comandantul forţelor aeriene israeliene a deschis o anchetă în cazul acestui accident.

Totodată, el a ordonat o întrerupere temporară a zborurilor de antrenament şi a utilizării elicopterului Panther destinat misiunilor maritime.






