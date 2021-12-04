Español
​​VIDEO Incident la vizita Papei Francisc la Atena: Un preot ortodox l-a făcut „eretic” pe suveranul pontif

de V.M.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 4 decembrie 2021, 18:32 Actualitate | Internaţional


Papa Francisc
Papa Francisc
Foto: Agerpres
Un bărbat în vârstă care părea să fie preot ortodox a strigat „Papa, eşti un eretic” către Papa Francisc, sâmbătă, în momentul în care suveranul pontif intra în Arhiepiscopia Ortodoxă din Atena. Preotul a fost îndepărtat din zonă de poliţişti, relatează Reuters și News.ro.

Martorii la incident spun că bărbatul a strigat suficient de tare pentru a fi auzit de Papă. Bărbatul a părut să cadă în timp ce poliţiştii încercau să îl îndepărteze.

Papa Francisc a sosit sâmbătă în Grecia, pentru o vizită de trei zile.

Vizita Papei Francisc vine la 20 de ani după ce Papa Ioan Paul al II-lea a făcut o primă astfel de vizită după Marea Schismă.







