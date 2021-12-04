​​VIDEO Incident la vizita Papei Francisc la Atena: Un preot ortodox l-a făcut „eretic” pe suveranul pontif

Martorii la incident spun că bărbatul a strigat suficient de tare pentru a fi auzit de Papă. Bărbatul a părut să cadă în timp ce poliţiştii încercau să îl îndepărteze.
Papa Francisc a sosit sâmbătă în Grecia, pentru o vizită de trei zile.
Pope Francis was protested as he entered a meeting with His Beatitude Ieronymos II and other Greek Orthodox leaders in Athens today.— Hannah Brockhaus (@HannahBrockhaus) December 4, 2021
A Greek Orthodox cleric shouted, "Pope, you are a heretic!" before being drug away by police.
Video by Vatican press pool (VAMP) pic.twitter.com/zUXxZy4gnR